Pittsfield may have discolored water during repair work

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Dawes Avenue bridge is scheduled to have crews repair a leaking water gate on the west side of the bridge Monday morning.

According to the news release by the Pittsfield Office of the Mayor, crews will shut six gates on Howard Street, one on Appleton Avenue, one on Deming Street, and one on the east side of the bridge. It is noted that there may also be discolored water in the surrounding area during this time.

No time was given for when the repair work would be complete.