Pittsfield man wins $1M from $20 scratch off

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Pittsfield resident was a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Timothy Potash of Pittsfield has claimed a $1 million prize—before taxes!—in the instant ticket game on October 19. Timothy chose the cash option for the prize, so he received a one-time payment of $650,000—before taxes.

Potash bought the ticket at Gulf Food Mart on South Main Street in Lanesborough. The convenience store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$10,000,000 Mega Money” is a $20 Massachusetts lottery scratch-off ticket.