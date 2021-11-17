Pittsfield man wins $1M from $20 scratch off

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Timothy Potash (Massachusetts State Lottery)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Pittsfield resident was a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Timothy Potash of Pittsfield has claimed a $1 million prize—before taxes!—in the instant ticket game on October 19. Timothy chose the cash option for the prize, so he received a one-time payment of $650,000—before taxes.

Potash bought the ticket at Gulf Food Mart on South Main Street in Lanesborough. The convenience store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$10,000,000 Mega Money” is a $20 Massachusetts lottery scratch-off ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19