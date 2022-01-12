Pittsfield man sentenced to prison for trafficking heroin

Defendant possessed enough heroin to make approximately 550 doses for distribution

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A man from Pittsfield was sentenced to prison in connection with firearm and drug trafficking charges.

A judge in Springfield federal court sentenced 43-year-old Elvins Sylvestre to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He was convicted by a jury of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking felony.

Sylvestre was arrested in November 2019 with possession of 11 grams heroin and cocaine. He was also found with a semi-automatic handgun and more than 40 rounds of ammunition. Sylvestre was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to prior felony convictions including possession of stolen property, robbery, assault and battery, and attempted murder.

