PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Pittsfield man was sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm and a large-capacity feeding device after officers found him unconscious in his car.

Michael Rahilly, 36, of Pittsfield, was charged with the following:

OUI Drugs

Possession With Intent to Distribute

Possession of Large Capacity Device (firearm)

Possession of a Firearm in Felony

According to a press release from the Berkshire County District Attorney, on Nov. 17, 2022, Rahilly was located unconscious in his car at the intersection of Green River Road and New Ashford Road in Williamstown. He was awoken by Officer Shuan William who noted multiple indicators of opioid-related impairment. Officer William moved to the side of the vehicle and saw a handgun protruding from underneath the driver’s seat. Rahilly was taken into arrest. Officer William recovered a firearm (15-round, Glock .40), drug paraphernalia, un-prescribed suboxone, and 250 bags of heroin.

Honorable Judge Flannery sentenced Rahilly to 2.5 to 3 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and a large-capacity feeding device. He will also be on probation for two additional years after three drug charges and OUI drugs under the condition that he is in a residential substance abuse treatment program when released and then to counseling. This also requires him to be drug and alcohol-free with screens and possesses no weapons during probation.

A complaint by the District Attorney was held because the defense attorney, defendant, and commonwealth agreed the case could be expeditiously addressed.