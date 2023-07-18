PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On July 13, Damien Greene was sentenced to a 10-to-15-year sentence in state prison. The sentencing was announced after Greene pleaded guilty to armed assault with the intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon-causing serious bodily injury, and mayhem.

The charges stem from an incident in May 2021. On May 20, Greene was offered a ride home after work by the victim and a third individual connected to the victim. The three made a stop so the victim could make a purchase. The victim asked Greene if he wanted something, to which Greene said yes. The victim purchased the items, but Greene allegedly became angry when the victim asked to be reimbursed.

Greene’s behavior allegedly escalated to the point where the victim ordered the driver to pull over to let him out. Greene refused and locked himself in, yelling that he wanted his money back for the items the victim purchased for him. The victim got out and opened the backseat door.

Greene exited the vehicle and attacked the victim with a box cutter, slashing him across the back and stabbing him in the neck and arm. The victim managed to get into the car, and the driver took him to the Berkshire Medical Center emergency room.

The wounds exposed two ribs, and two vertebrae, and sliced through muscle. The victim received over 100 staples and stitches. Greene was arrested the following day.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Winston represented the Commonwealth. Tara Jones-Nutting served as the Victim Witness Advocate on behalf of the District Attorney’s Office. Pittsfield Police were the law enforcement agency in the case. Berkshire Medical Center provided emergency medical treatment.