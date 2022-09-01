PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man was sentenced Wednesday after he embezzled around $220,000 from his employer in 2018. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said Leonard Curtis, 27, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction and two years of probation.

Curtis was also ordered to pay restitution during his probation, at a rate of about $30,000 a year. Officials said Curtis pleaded guilty on August 1 to a single count of embezzlement from a bank, three counts of check forgery, three counts of uttering a false check, and a single count of larceny over $1,200 by a single scene.

From February to October of 2018, Curtis reportedly wrote 103 cashier checks that came to an approximate total of $220,000 from an unauthorized account for personal use.

DA Harrington said this conviction sets a precedent for those who may commit white collar crimes. “This conviction and sentence reinforce a message that white collar crimes are serious and those who commit them will be held accountable and punished. Financial institutions trust their employees with their customers’ financial well-being, and those who use that position for personal gain undermine the public’s confidence, demoralize other employees, and strain our entire community,” she said.