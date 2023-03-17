PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man will spend up to 18 years in state prison after he stabbed two people in the city back in 2021. It happened on Sept. 16, 2021, at 10:30 p.m., in the area of Tyler Street and Curtis Terrace.

There, officers found two men—later identified as Ernest Ferry and Jamie Hassan—suffering from serious stab wounds. Both were rushed to Berkshire Medical Center, where they thankfully recovered. However, medical professionals say their injuries were so severe that they continue to affect their daily lives.

One of the victim’s cars at the scene also had its tires slashed. The suspect then fled the scene, and many bystanders helped the victims and flagged down police. “Some victims and witnesses who testified in the case feared for their safety;” a spokesperson for the district attorney said. “However, their cooperation helped justice be served.”

“This egregious crime which brought violence to our streets, scared our residents, and caused lasting trauma and physical injuries to the victims is intolerable,” said Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue. “The people of Berkshire County have a right to feel safe in their communities.”

Joshua Lofink, 38, was found guilty on Friday, March 10, 2023. About a week later, on Thursday, March 16, Lofink was sentenced to 13-18 years in state prison concurrently on two counts of mayhem by the Honorable Judge Agostini.

The judge also sentenced Lofink to 10-15 years in state prison on two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and two to three years in state prison on a count of vandalism, all concurrent with the mayhem sentence.

In a press release, District Attorney Shugrue thanked the victims and witnesses for their cooperation and commended the jury for their service.

The Pittsfield Police Department investigated this case. Assistant District Attorney Amy Winston represented the Commonwealth. Lofink’s attorney was not publicly named.