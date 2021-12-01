Pittsfield man pleads guilty to murder in 2018 stabbing

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for killing another man in October 2018.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Jason Sefton pled guilty to murder in the killing of 34-year-old William Catalano outside of a home on Robbins Avenue. Officials said Sefton stabbed Catalano twice.

Sefton is one of three men charged in the killing, and the second one to be sentenced.

Co-defendant Anthony Boone was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in February 2020. Co-defendant Bruce Romano’s case is still pending.

Sefton has the opportunity for parole in 25 years.

