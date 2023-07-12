PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, a Pittsfield man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to indecent assault and battery. Dylan Greene, 22, was accused of assaulting a victim at her residence on the evening of January 24 and the early hours of January 25.

According to the indictment, the victim woke up to find Greene assaulting her. Greene was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Agostini to:

2.5 years in the House of Corrections, 18 months direct with a balance suspended for 4 years;

Probation on or after incarceration with conditions: Register as a sex offender Attend sex offender treatment No direct contact with the victim Stay away from the victim’s home and place of employment



Assistant District Attorney Rachel Eramo represented the Commonwealth. Jane Kibby-Peirce, Director of Victim Witness Advocates, served as a victim witness advocate on behalf of the District Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the case include the Adams Police Department, State Police Detective Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab.