PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A 32-year-old Pittsfield man was sentenced to 419 days in the House of Corrections for breaking and entering and assaulting a victim. Mathew Marauszwski will also serve two years of probation with the following conditions: mental health and substance treatment as per probation and no drugs and alcohol with random screening.

Marauszwski was accused of breaking into a residence on Bartlett Avenue on September 9, 2021. According to witnesses, the defendant kicked in the door. Police say he attacked a victim inside and was wielding a box cutter.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Winston represented the Commonwealth. Tara Jones-Nutting served as the Victim Witness Advocate on behalf of the District Attorney’s Office.