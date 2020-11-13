Pittsfield man pleads guilty after wielding a hammer in domestic incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Corley, 47, of Pittsfield was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges.
On February 15, Pittsfield Police responded to the scene of a domestic disturbance in progress. Police said he punched, strangled, and struck a victim with a hammer. Even so, the victim later indicated an intent to refuse to testify at trial by invoking the Fifth Amendment.
Instead, prosecutors relied on the victim’s 911 call, photographs of their injuries, medical
records, reports from neighbors who overheard, and evidence collected at the scene. On Friday, Corley pleaded guilty to:
- Assault and battery on a household member
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Strangulation
- Resisting arrest
- Threat to commit a crime
He was sentenced to two years at Berkshire County House of Correction.
