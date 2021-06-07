Pittsfield man killed after head-on crash

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man has died after being involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle.

Police were called to the intersection of East Street and Newell Street just before 11 a.m. Monday. They said a Harley Davidson being driven by 65-year-old Stanley Dipietro, of Pittsfield, collided head-on with a Honda CRV.

Dipietro was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he later died. The driver and passenger of the Honda were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact Officer David Hallas at 448-9700 Ext. 560.