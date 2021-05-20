Pittsfield man killed after being struck by train

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Pittsfield man was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a train at the railroad tracks near Greenway Street, according to police.

The man has been identified by the state Medical Examiner’s office as 25-year-old Bryan Jones. The Pittsfield Police Department said a CSX personnel called officers after locating the body on the tracks at 2:30 a.m. after a train operator reported striking an unknown object.

Jones’ death is still being investigated, police said.