PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Pittsfield man has been found not guilty of charges in connection to a shooting last year that injured another man.

Terell Ortiz was found not guilty Thursday on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by firearm, and carrying of a firearm without an FID card. Ortiz was arrested in New Jersey and was accused of shooting a 34-year-old man in Pittsfield in March 2022.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office represented the Commonwealth in the case and Pittsfield Police investigated the shooting.