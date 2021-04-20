Pittsfield man charged with Murder in North Street shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man is facing a murder charge after a shooting Tuesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 631 North St. for a shooting. The victim 39-year-old Lemond Grady, of Pittsfield, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he died.

Police arrested Edward Jennings, 34, near the scene. He was charged with First Degree Murder, and additional charges may be pending.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Koenig at 413-448-9700 ext. 570.