PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Two people remain hospitalized after a shooting in the city of Pittsfield Monday afternoon. Laquan Johnson, 27, has been arrested.

Just after 4:20 p.m., police responded to an area near the intersection of King Street and Von Nida Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation. The two victims drove themselves to Berkshire Medical Center, police said.

A woman sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A man was taken to surgery for a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Johnson was arrested a short time later. He will be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call (413) 448-9700 x522. Anonymous tips can also be left at (413) 448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).