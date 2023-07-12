PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Dana Hubbard, Jr., 35, was arraigned in the Berkshire Superior Court on charges stemming from two separate incidents. The two incidents took place on April 12 and July 8.

At the arraignment, the Honorable Judge Agostini set a $10,000 cash bail without prejudice. Hubbard was arraigned on the following charges:

July 8, 2022, Offense: Possession of Heroin with intent to distribute, subsequent offense Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute, sub offense

April 12, 2023, Offense: Possession of Heroin with intent to distribute, sub offense Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute, sub offense Illegal Possession of a Firearm Illegal Possession of Ammunition Illegal Possession of a Loaded Firearm Possession of a Firearm during commission of Felony Improper Storage of Firearm Possession of Class E Substance



The first incident occurred on April 12 at an Onota Lake boat ramp parking lot. Police say there were complaints of after-hour disturbances. Responding officers located a vehicle, and Hubbard identified himself.

According to the police, a gun was in plain sight inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded numerous substances and narcotics, two firearms, ammunition, and cash.

On July 8, Pittsfield Police, acting on intelligence, located Hubbard at Jake’s Variety on West Housatonic Street. Hubbard admitted to having drugs on him. Police recovered heroin and cocaine.