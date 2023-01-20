PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire County locals interested in catching up to the always-changing digital world have their chance this winter, through the Berkshire Athenaeum’s “Digital Literacy for All” series. The educational series will start on January 23, and continue through March. All sessions will be held in the Athenaeum Room on the library’s second floor.

The courses are free, and registration is not required. Attendees are invited to bring their own laptops, but a computer is not necessary to attend. Two attendees at each session will win a Chromebook, and all attendees will receive tech-related takeaways.

The courses will touch on email use, the internet itself, cybersecurity, iPhones, iPads, and video chat. The series kicks off at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 23.

“Our goal in offering these courses is to help people develop critical computer skills, and to put these skills into practice,” said Technology Engagement Librarian Sydney Anderson.

The library is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is located at 1 Wendell Avenue.