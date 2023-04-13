PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — To celebrate Earth Day, the Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s Public Library, will be hosting a computer recycling collection from Tuesday, April 18 to Monday, April 24. The event is made possible through a partnership with the Dell-Reconnect residential recycling program and Goodwill.

Accepted items include monitors, scanners, computer mice, printers, keyboards, laptop batteries, ink and toner cartridges, computers, hard drives, speakers, cords, and cables. No televisions will be accepted.

According to Maryam Kamangar, Goodwill’s Vice President of Executive Affairs & Territory

Expansion, since July 2018, the Dell-Reconnect program in partnership with four Berkshire County Goodwill stores has recycled 113,280 pounds of computer equipment.

“The Berkshire Athenaeum is excited to partner with Goodwill on this collection for another

year,” said Technical Services Supervisor Autumn Mawhinney. “Participating in this program is a great way to support our community and celebrate the mission of Earth Day.”

Recycled items will be accepted during regular library hours in the designated bins. Those

bringing in computers and hard drives for recycling should remove all personal data. Neither Dell nor the Berkshire Athenaeum is liable for data removal or protection.