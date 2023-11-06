PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield is launching the “snow angel pilot program,” which asks for volunteers to help out neighbors in need once the snow starts to fall. Snow angel volunteers can be 16 years old or older and must register by Friday by emailing mbrown@cityofpittsfield.org.

To be eligible, “neighbors in need” of snow removal help must be 60 years old or older and/or have a disability preventing them from removing snow from their driveway, walkway, or sidewalk. The city will pair the volunteers (snow angels) with a neighbor in need who lives within one mile of each other when it snows.

Anyone with further questions may reach out to Maddy Brown using the email above, or by calling (413) 499-9371, extension 371.