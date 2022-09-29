PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has finalized an agreement with Casella Waste Systems, allowing residents to temporarily drop off yard waste at the transfer station located at 500 Hubbard Avenue. The service launches Thursday, September 29, and runs through Saturday, December 1.

“It is necessary to end this seasonal temporary service as indicated above to allow for the owner and operator of the facility, Casella Waste Systems, to begin the restructuring of the facility as it transitions away from an incinerator operation,” said Commissioner Ricardo Morales, of the city’s Department of Public Services and Utilities.

The transfer station’s hours of operation are:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday

Customers will need to prove they live in Pittsfield with either a valid ID, an ID combined with a matching name on a utility bill, or another similar document. City officials said this service is not meant for contractors or businesses to drop off yard waste. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to participate in the program.

Residents will be required to empty bags into designated containers at the transfer station. Tree trimmings, branches, leaves, plants, and brush and grass clippings will all be accepted as part of the initiative. Soil, sod, bricks, stones, and plastic bags are not considered yard waste, the city said.

For more information, give the Department of Public Services and Utilities a call at (413) 499-9330.