PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield, in partnership with the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, has launched a Toys for Tots toy collection outside the Mayor’s Office located in City Hall at 70 Allen Street. The collection will run until Monday, December 4, with all toys going to children who live in Berkshire County.

Toys will be given to children from newborn through age 14. Anyone with additional questions may contact Malia Windrow-Carlotto at (413) 499-9321 or email mcarlotto@cityofpittsfield.org.

Gift-giving guidelines are as follows: