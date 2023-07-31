PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has launched applications for a Citizens Academy, slated to begin in late August. The 12-week program aims to help community members understand the operations of local government. Those interested can sign-up online, fill out an application, or grab a paper copy available in the Mayor’s Office at City Hall at 70 Allen Street.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old, live or work in Pittsfield, and must be able to attend each of the 12-week sessions to the best of their ability. Class size will be limited to 25 people, and sessions will be held on Thursdays between August 31 and November 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The sessions will be held at various locations throughout the city. Topics to be covered in the sessions include the following:

– Overview of Municipal Government

• City Council and School Committee

• Police and Fire Departments

• Department of Public Services & Utilities

• Community Development

• City Clerk

• Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

• Airport

• Cultural Development

• Berkshire Athenaeum

• Human Resources

• Health Department

• Finance

• Building Inspectors

Those who participate will receive a certificate and be publically recognized for their participation. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Monday, August 7.