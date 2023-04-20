PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield’s annual hydrant flushing is set to return on Monday, April 24. Water mains throughout the city will be flushed over the course of four weeks, to prevent pipeline corrosion.

Hydrants will be flushed Monday through Friday each week, except holidays, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The upcoming flushing for the week of April 24 will impact the following areas:

Starting at the town line on Dalton Avenue working west through Coltsville including lower Crane Avenue, Meadowview neighborhood, following Cheshire Road north.

Hubbard Avenue and Downing Parkway.

Starting at the town line on East Street working west through the McIntosh and Parkside neighborhoods.

Elm Street neighborhoods went to the intersection of East Street.

Starting at the town line on Williams Street working west including Mountain Drive, Ann Drive, East New Lenox Road, and Homes Road neighborhoods.

Flushing can cause water to appear discolored and can impact water pressure for people that live near work zones. If you see discolored water, let it run through a tap until clear. If the issue persists, call the Pittsfield Water Department at (413) 499-9339.