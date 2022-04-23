PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Fire Department with mutual aid from several Berkshire County fire stations battled a massive fire Friday involving two houses at the southeast corner of Cherry and Lincoln Streets in Pittsfield. The fire, which reportedly began on the top floor of 112 Lincoln Street, was called in shortly before 5:00 p.m.

One of the involved houses was a multifamily unit and multiple families have been displaced because of the fire. No injuries have been reported as of Saturday morning, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire investigators on the scene tossed around several possible causes with witnesses, but no official word has been offered yet.

The main fire building at 112 Lincoln Street was completely gutted, according to the Fire Department’s report. Two nearby buildings suffered smoke, water, and heat damage.

Chief Sammons with the Pittsfield Fire Department worked with the Red Cross and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to assist displaced occupants in finding shelter.