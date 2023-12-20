PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the City of Pittsfield and CMRK Inc. are hosting a free household items donation pickup. Residents must schedule a pickup online.

All items need to be in clearly labeled bags and boxes at your curb on Friday. Boxed items should not exceed 50 pounds or have dimensions greater than 4 feet in any direction. Acceptable items are:

Category Acceptable items Non-acceptable items Art & Collectibles Fine art prints, paintings, coins, jewelry, one-of-a-kind items, sports memorabilia No sharp objects Books Up to 3 small boxes (with covers preferred) No encyclopedia or magazines Clothing All clothing. All sizes. All seasons. Night clothes & robes. Shoes, Boots, Slippers, Sneakers. (All items must be packed securely in plastic bags) DVDs Each DVD needs to be in its case. Up to 3 boxes (with covers preferred) No loose DVDs. No bags. Household items ONLY: Knick knacks, Dishware, Glassware, Pots & pans, SMALL toaster ovens, Jewelry & accessories, Record albums. Please pack responsibly, including wrapping & boxing all glassware/breakables. Boxes with covers are preferred. Only those items listed as acceptable will be taken; drivers have instructions to leave items that do not meet the packing requirements. Miscellaneous None No furniture of any kind, mattresses, lamps, or suitcases Musical Instruments Most accepted No organs or pianos Small toys Must fit easily in boxes (with covers preferred) No outside toys or riding toys, except for bicycles

For more information, please email the Department of Public Services and Utilities at

dpw@cityofpittsfield.org or by calling (413) 499-9330.