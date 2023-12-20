PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the City of Pittsfield and CMRK Inc. are hosting a free household items donation pickup. Residents must schedule a pickup online.
All items need to be in clearly labeled bags and boxes at your curb on Friday. Boxed items should not exceed 50 pounds or have dimensions greater than 4 feet in any direction. Acceptable items are:
|Category
|Acceptable items
|Non-acceptable items
|Art & Collectibles
|Fine art prints, paintings, coins, jewelry, one-of-a-kind items, sports memorabilia
|No sharp objects
|Books
|Up to 3 small boxes (with covers preferred)
|No encyclopedia or magazines
|Clothing
|All clothing. All sizes. All seasons. Night clothes & robes. Shoes, Boots, Slippers, Sneakers. (All items must be packed securely in plastic bags)
|DVDs
|Each DVD needs to be in its case. Up to 3 boxes (with covers preferred)
|No loose DVDs. No bags.
|Household items
|ONLY: Knick knacks, Dishware, Glassware, Pots & pans, SMALL toaster ovens, Jewelry & accessories, Record albums. Please pack responsibly, including wrapping & boxing all glassware/breakables. Boxes with covers are preferred.
|Only those items listed as acceptable will be taken; drivers have instructions to leave items that do not meet the packing requirements.
|Miscellaneous
|None
|No furniture of any kind, mattresses, lamps, or suitcases
|Musical Instruments
|Most accepted
|No organs or pianos
|Small toys
|Must fit easily in boxes (with covers preferred)
|No outside toys or riding toys, except for bicycles
For more information, please email the Department of Public Services and Utilities at
dpw@cityofpittsfield.org or by calling (413) 499-9330.