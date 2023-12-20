PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the City of Pittsfield and CMRK Inc. are hosting a free household items donation pickup. Residents must schedule a pickup online.

All items need to be in clearly labeled bags and boxes at your curb on Friday. Boxed items should not exceed 50 pounds or have dimensions greater than 4 feet in any direction. Acceptable items are:

CategoryAcceptable itemsNon-acceptable items
Art & CollectiblesFine art prints, paintings, coins, jewelry, one-of-a-kind items, sports memorabilia No sharp objects
BooksUp to 3 small boxes (with covers preferred)No encyclopedia or magazines
ClothingAll clothing. All sizes. All seasons. Night clothes & robes. Shoes, Boots, Slippers, Sneakers. (All items must be packed securely in plastic bags)
DVDsEach DVD needs to be in its case. Up to 3 boxes (with covers preferred)No loose DVDs. No bags.
Household itemsONLY: Knick knacks, Dishware, Glassware, Pots & pans, SMALL toaster ovens, Jewelry & accessories, Record albums. Please pack responsibly, including wrapping & boxing all glassware/breakables. Boxes with covers are preferred.Only those items listed as acceptable will be taken; drivers have instructions to leave items that do not meet the packing requirements.
Miscellaneous NoneNo furniture of any kind, mattresses, lamps, or suitcases
Musical InstrumentsMost acceptedNo organs or pianos
Small toysMust fit easily in boxes (with covers preferred)No outside toys or riding toys, except for bicycles

For more information, please email the Department of Public Services and Utilities at
dpw@cityofpittsfield.org or by calling (413) 499-9330.