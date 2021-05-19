Pittsfield hosting 24th annual downtown spring cleanup

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. will host its 24th Annual Spring Downtown Pittsfield Cleanup on Friday, May 21 from 1-4 p.m.

Downtown Cleanups are “good-natured” competitions between local companies. These competitions support the DPI’s Quality of Life Committee mission to keep downtown clean, safe, and friendly.



The downtown cleanup area includes North and South Streets between East/West Housatonic and Berkshire Medical Center and all side streets.

This year’s teams are made up of individuals from the following Pittsfield businesses:

Barrington Stage Company

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire County Arc

Berkshire Medical Center

Berkshire Theatre Group

Berkshire United Way

BVS of ServiceNet

Carr Hardware

Crane Currency

Cross Insurance

Dulye Leadership Experience

Guardian Life Insurance Company

Housatonic Valley Association

Lee Bank

Pittsfield High School

Pittsfield Police Department

RE-FORMation Academy

Participating teams will receive COVID-19 guidance to ensure a safe cleanup experience. The rain date is May 28, 2021.