PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield’s Homeless Advisory Committee will sponsor their second Housing Resource Fair on Thursday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to noon. The fair, held at Persip Park (175 North Street) will offer a variety of resources and assistance to those in the community looking for help accessing stable and secure housing.

The event is free and open to the public. Representatives from local housing organizations will be on hand to help educate attendees about affordable housing options, and information on resources for rental assistance. Personnel from ServiceNet, Berkshire County Regional Housing, Second Street Second Chances, Elder Services, The Christian Center, Berkshire Housing, and the Pittsfield Housing Authority will be on hand.

“The purpose of the fair is to bring together community organizations and the residents they serve to create meaningful community connections and provide support for those in need, building on the success of the first Housing Resource Fair held earlier this year at the Berkshire Atheneum”, said Kim Borden, Chair of the Homeless Advisory Committee.