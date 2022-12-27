PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Women of Color Giving Circle and the Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program (R.O.P.E.) will present their annual community Kwanzaa Celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29 at the Tyler Street Lab, located at 741 Tyler Street. The celebration can also be viewed on Pittsfield Community Television’s Facebook page.

Kwanzaa is a non-religious celebration held from December 26 through January 1. The holiday celebrates African and African American culture, with an emphasis on seven principles geared towards uplift and empowerment.

According to “Holidays on the net,” those seven principles—Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba, and Imani—are meant to reflect the best qualities and characteristics of the “first fruit” or harvest festivals that were once celebrated throughout Africa. In Pittsfield, this year’s celebration will center on the principle of Umoja, meaning unity.

Speakers will include Aimee D. Griffin, Esq. of The Griffin Firm, PLLC, and Keiana West, senior coordinator of community engagement for the Center for Policing Equity. The event lineup will also include a performance by Christine Bile.

For more information, reach out to Shirley Edgerton at (413) 496-4602.