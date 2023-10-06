PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Cromwell Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Crews arrived on the scene to find a well-developed, fast-moving fire.

Multiple trucks and engines were called to the residence. Crews managed to get the fire under control in two hours. No firefighters were reported injured.

Investigations determined that the owner was the only occupant at home at the time of the fire. She was treated and transported to the Berkshire Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The residence is estimated to be a near-total loss. The owner’s family has been displaced and is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire is still under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.