Pittsfield Fire douses 2 unrelated fires in 1 day

Firefighters respond to the blaze at 73 McArthur Street in Pittsfield (Source: Pittsfield Fire Department)

PITTSFIELD, Ma. (NEWS10) — On Thursday morning and Thursday evening, the Pittsfield Fire Department took out two fires.

First, on Thursday at 6:30 a.m., fire crews in Pittsfield arrived on the scene of a reported structure fire at 73 McArthur Street.

Crews attacked the fire, ventilated the spaces that were burning, and searched the building for occupants. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is so far undetermined.

The fire in the attic and on the roof caused severe damage and putting out the fire caused moderate water damage throughout the building.

Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, crews responded to 38 Grove Street for an oven fire in a two-family, two-story, wood-framed home. The front door was smoking, and all residents had already evacuated.

Firefighters found the first-floor kitchen in the back of the building full of smoke, with fires under, above, and behind the gas range. Fire spread to the vent above the stove, the cabinets around the oven, and into the basement.

The fire department estimates damage on the McArthur Street house at $25,000, and damage on Grove Street at $5,000.