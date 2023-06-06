PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Parker Street around 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the homeowners reported they awoke to smoke detectors sounding with heavy smoke in the attic. Engines two, three, five, tower one, and car two responded.

Firefighters say the smoke stemmed from an electrical box, located in the insulation between the attic and second floor. The fire was quickly brought under control and put out. Firefighters say the fire was accidental in nature and was caused by faulty electrical wiring in the attic.

Seven people (three adults and four children) were displaced and are being aided by the Red Cross. Firefighters say due to the home having operating smoke detectors and a quick response, the damage was minimal.