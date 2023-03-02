PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield declared a snow emergency due to the expected weather. The emergency is effective at 7 a.m. March 3 through 7 a.m. March 5.

Pittsfield asks for the duration of the snow emergency, residents use off-street parking. If off-street parking is not available residents may use the following,

• Between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, parking is allowed on the odd side of the street

• Between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, parking is allowed on the even side of the

street

• McKay Street parking garage which will be open to the public free of charge starting the night of March 2 and continuing through the duration of the emergency

All other existing and signed parking regulations remain active. Non-permitted cars are

not allowed to park or stand in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of 12

a.m. and 7 a.m. Cars found in violation of the above parking regulations may be towed at the owner’s expense. Residents are also advised to clear sidewalks and ramps along with fire hydrants near their properties.