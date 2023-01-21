PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency, which will be effective as of 7 a.m. on Sunday. Due to the impending inclement weather, parking restrictions will be in place until Tuesday, January 24.

Residents are asked to use off-street parking due to the snow emergency, and if off-street parking is not available, residents may park on the street under the following alternate side parking regulations:

• Between 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday: parking is allowed on the odd side of the

street

• Between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday: parking is allowed on the even side of the

street

• Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street

parking garage for overnight parking which will be open to the public free of charge

starting, Thursday through the duration of the emergency

Cars that are found in violation of these parking regulations may be towed at the owner’s expense. Non-permitted vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of 12

a.m. and 7 a.m.

Residents are also reminded that sidewalks and ramps abutting their property must be cleared of snow within 24 hours of the storm’s end. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from around fire hydrants located near their properties.