PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the City of Pittsfield in conjunction with the Town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, October 15. The collection will be held at the city’s Highway Facility, 81 Hawthorne Avenue. Participants are asked to enter through the rear entrance.

A wide range of unwanted household products with labels indicating the need for special handling or disposal will be accepted, as well as rechargeable button and other non-alkaline batteries, mercury-bearing thermostats, and thermometers.

Online pre-registration is required by midnight on October 12. The sign-up page, along with a complete list of accepted and unaccepted items, is available on Sign Up Genius.

As space is limited, participants will select a 30-minute appointment window for drop-off. For safety reasons, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and avoid smoking for the duration of their visit. Additional instructions will be provided to registered participants.

Residents without computer access may call (413) 499-9330 (Pittsfield) or (413) 684-6111, Ext. 11, (Dalton) for registration assistance. No drop-ins will be accepted.