PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Community Design Center will host the debut film screening of the documentary The Street Project on Thursday, December 29 at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Avenue. The free 60-minute screening will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.

The film commemorates the formation of the Design Center, a new group in the Berkshires advocating for pedestrians and cyclists. Created by the multiple Emmy-winning team at Boyd Productions, The Street Project takes viewers across the globe in an uplifting narrative, from cycling-friendly meccas in Europe to New York City and Pheonix—one of the most dangerous cities in America for pedestrians—for a deep dive into how America views our streets and how they can be made safer.

A question-and-answer session will follow the screening. Pizza and snacks will be provided. For more information, reach out to Nicholas Russo at nrusso93@gmail.com.