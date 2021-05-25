Pittsfield City Hall, municipal offices reopening June 1

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Beginning June 1, Pittsfield City Hall and municipal offices located within 100 North will fully reopen to the public, resuming traditional business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Beginning June 15, boards and commissions are permitted to resume in-person meetings.

The Berkshire Athenaeum and Senior Center will resume full operations as well. Check

the library’s website for daily hours.

Meal delivery through the Senior Center will be suspended effective May 29. Starting June 1, the

Senior Center will resume service as a congregate meal site, with meals served at 11:30 a.m. To-go meals at the congregate site will still be available. Call the Senior Center at (413) 499-

9346.

In an effort to strengthen building security at City Hall, the only public entrance will be the ramp

located on Federal Street. Exiting will be permitted at any location. Members of the public visiting

municipal offices in 100 North will continue to use the North Street entrance and exit at either

North Street or Fenn Street.

As part of the governor’s announcement issued last week, the state’s mask mandate is no longer

in effect for fully vaccinated people for both indoor and outdoor spaces. However, there is a

mask advisory for those who are not yet vaccinated. In alignment with this current guidance,

effective June 1, employees and visitors to municipal offices will no longer be required to wear a

mask indoors.

To help both employees and the public feel more comfortable during the transition back to

normal operations, the temporary barriers that have been installed throughout various offices as

well as the hand sanitizer stations will remain in place.

The drop box at the rear of City Hall will remain in place to continue to assist customers with

their business needs.