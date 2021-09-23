Pittsfield cancels 2021 Halloween Parade

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield has canceled the 2021 Halloween Parade.

A tentative trick-or-treat event will be hed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 30, and the city is also encouraging residents to participate in its free virtual Halloween contest.

From October 1 to October 24, you can submit a photo of a decorated pumpkin, costume, or a decorated home. There will be prizes for the winners of different categories.

The contest is open to all ages, and you must be a Pittsfield resident.

Judging will take place the week of October 25, and the winners will be announced on October 29.

Email your photo to halloween@cityofpittsfield.org with the Subject: Halloween Contest. Your name, address, phone number, age and category must be included with submission.

All photos submitted will be property of the City of Pittsfield and can be used in future promotions

Head to the city of Pittsfield website to learn more.