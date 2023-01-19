PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield called a snow emergency on Wednesday, restricting on-street parking citywide from 7 a.m. Thursday, January 19, through 7 a.m. Saturday, January 21. If off-street parking is not available, residents may still park on the street—but several emergency regulations will be in effect.

Regulations:

Parking is only allowed on the odd side of the street between 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

The even side of the street must be used between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield will be able to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking, free of charge throughout the emergency.

All other existing and signed parking regulations remain active. Non-permitted vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m. Vehicles parked in violation of these regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

City residents are also required to clear sidewalks and ramps in front of their property within 24 hours of the storm’s end. As a reminder, it is a violation of city ordinance to plow or otherwise dispose of snow onto city streets and sidewalks. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from around fire hydrants located near their properties.