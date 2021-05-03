Pittsfield bikes donated to Republic of the Congo

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A shipping container bound for the Republic of the Congo was filled with supplies in Pittsfield Sunday.

Great Barrington resident Paulin Dongala has been sending supplies to her homeland for four years now. Collaborating with the Old Stone Mill Center in Adams, this year’s package will come with 26 bikes for Dongala’s home village of Bikie.

MAP: Bikie

The Old Stone Mill Center is a zero waste maker space that will also be providing a slew of farming supplies to the container.

  • Seed/feed and brew bags
  • Bicycle inner tubes
  • Irrigation drip tape

After it ships, it’ll arrive in four to six weeks, likely by mid-July.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire