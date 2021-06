PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield announced work will take place from June 14-18 as part of the City’s 2021 Street Improvement Project.

Beginning Monday, contractors will initiate curb removal on the following streets:

Hawthorne Avenue

Oxford Street

Brenton Terrace

Cadwell Road

Velma Avenue

Westview Road

Scott Drive

Buel Street

During this work, on-street parking is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in these locations.