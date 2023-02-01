PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — With frigid temperatures expected this weekend, The City of Pittsfield announces the following warming centers for those who may need relief from the cold.

• Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, 330 North St. The center will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday and Saturday. Coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks will be available. 413-499-9346

• Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave. The library will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday

and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. 413-499-9480.

• First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn Street. The church will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on

Friday and Saturday. Lunch will be served on Saturday. 413-499-0866.

The city also explains the shelter housed in the former St. Joseph’s High School at 22 Maplewood Ave., will be open 24 hours each day for those seeking relief.