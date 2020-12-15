Pittsfield announces new ‘Winter Hotline’

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In preparation for the coming winter season, the City of Pittsfield established a new winter hotline that will provide up-to-date information on impending snow events and impacts to parking in the city.

“As we know that winter weather can create a variety of precarious scenarios that affect

community life, we wanted residents to have access to information that will allow them to plan

accordingly during this season,” said Commissioner Ricardo Morales, of the Department of

Public Services and Utilities.

The winter hotline can be reached at 413-449-5544.

After a snow storm event, residents can also share their feedback on snow removal via a survey,

which is available on the department’s web page. The survey will be active throughout the winter season.

Essential things to keep in mind during a snow emergency:

All sidewalks adjacent to one’s property must be cleaned within 24 hours of the completion of the storm.

Handicap ramps adjacent to property are included in the city code and also must be cleared within 24 hours.

It is a violation of city ordinance to plow or otherwise dispose of snow from one’s property onto city streets and sidewalks.

Please dig out any fire hydrant on or adjacent to your property. It helps keep you and your neighborhood safe

Additionally, the city established sand piles available for residential use. Sand will be available for pickup by Pittsfield residents for their own personal use throughout the winter season. Residents are requested to limit their pickups to 50 pounds (one 5-gallon pail) per visit.

The Department of Public Services has placed sand piles at three locations around the city:

Barker Road Fire Station

Peck’s Road Fire Station

Root Place off of Elm Street.

Users of these piles are requested to report suspected abuse (loading of pickup trucks, etc.) to the

DPS Highway Division office at 499-9314