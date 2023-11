PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has released its free holiday parking schedule for December. Free parking kicks off with “Free Parking Fridays” on December 1, 8, and 15.

Free parking will be available from Monday, December 18, through Friday, December 22, and Christmas and New Year’s Day. Parking remains free in the evenings and on weekends. All other parking regulations remain in effect.