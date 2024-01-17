PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield’s Affordable Housing Trust will conduct a brief survey for input from owners of multi-family properties. The trust is seeking their assistance in understanding the needs and housing issues of owners of multi-family properties in Pittsfield.

The survey will be available on the city’s website and a postcard will be mailed to the owners of multi-family properties in the city to advise them of the survey.

The City of Pittsfield Housing Trust was established in June 2022 to create and preserve affordable housing options for Pittsfield residents.