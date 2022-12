PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield has announced its 2022 free holiday parking schedule. The free parking this season includes “free parking Fridays,” as well as a week of free parking starting on Monday, December 19, to run through Friday, December 23.

Free parking Fridays will occur on December 9, and December 16. As always, parking in the city is free in the evenings and on weekends.