PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The annual 10×10 Upstreet Arts Festival is returning to Pittsfield for its 12th go-around this week. The festival, slated for February 16-26, will feature a live array of music, art, theatre, and more.

“The 10×10 Upstreet Arts Festival is the perfect opportunity to bundle up, get outside and enjoy all that winter has to offer,” stated Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer. “From outdoor activities to events and exhibitions, the festival has something for everyone. You won’t want to miss it.”

This year’s lineup includes Barrington Stage Company’s annual 10×10 New Play Festival, the Berkshire Art Association’s 10×10 Real Art Party at the Berkshire Museum, and Downtown Pittsfield’s Restaurant Week. Another highlight is the return of “10 minutes of fireworks,” at 6 p.m. on February 25 at the Common on First Street.

For a day-to-day calendar and more information, visit LovePittsfield.com or call (413) 499-9348.