NEW YORK (PIX11) — When Rosa Parks bravely refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white person in 1955, her courageous act was widely acknowledged as the beginning of the civil rights movement. But nine months before that, another courageous African American—a 15-year-old girl—did the same thing, in the same Alabama city.

Not only has Claudette Colvin never been given the same level of recognition as Parks, but her bold action, which was considered criminal at the time, has remained on her record. It all happened in Alabama, but the 15-year-old who fought for her rights there back then ended up becoming a New Yorker for most of her adult life.