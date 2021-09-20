PHOTOS: MJ Tuckers in Sandisfield fire

Courtesy: Tolland MA Volunteer Fire Department

SANDISFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Mid-Saturday morning, the Tolland Fire Department was called to put out a fire at the local restaurant, MJ Tuckers Pizza & Pub.

According to a statement released by the Tolland Volunteer Fire Department, when crews got to the S. Main Street property, there was heavy smoke coming from the building. Ultimately, the damage was so severe that the restaurant has no reopening date in sight:

Crews from Sandisfield, Otis, Monterey, and Riverton, Connecticut fire departments assisted in putting out the fire. The multiple crews, through a coordinated effort, were able to vent the excessive smoke out of the building; this allowed the crews to extinguish the kitchen fire causing the excessive smoke.

  • Courtesy: Tolland MA Volunteer Fire Department
Tolland Volunteer Fire Department reports that the fire did extend to the roof of the building before being put out.

