PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a steeple fire at 163 Linden Street, the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, on Sunday evening. Firefighters say it was the second fire they responded to within 12 hours.

Firefighters responded around 7:49 Sunday evening. Upon arrival, they saw fire showing from the church steeple and upgraded the response to a working structure fire.

Firefighters say the fire was extinguished within 45 minutes, with the top part of the steeple sustaining heavy fire damage. The damaged portion of the steeple was removed to ensure full extinguishment.

Eyewitnesses verify the fire was caused due to a lightning strike.

Earlier that day, Pittsfield Firefighters responded to Patrick’s Restaurant at 27 Bank Row for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, firefighters found a light smoke condition with water flowing in the kitchen area.

A small fire was found that happened in a corner of the kitchen near the rear exit. The fire was put out by a single sprinkler head right above it. The cause was determined to be due to spontaneous combustion of oil-soaked rags. Damage estimates aren’t available at this time.